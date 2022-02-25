Police Deny Adam Deni's Depression Claims While in Detention

JPNN.com

Friday, 25 February 2022 – 15:51 GMT+7
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan / Credit: ANTARA, HO-Divisi Humas Polri

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police criminal investigation unit has confirmed that social media activist Adam Deni is in good health while in detention.

This was revealed by National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, responding to Adam's statement through his legal team.

"[Adam's] health condition is routinely checked by doctors," Ahmad told reporters, Wednesday (23/2).

Previously, Adam said in a video that his condition had deteriorated.

Adam admitted to being severely depressed and sick while in detention.

"I have been exposed to many diseases here. I was also shocked that I was slandered outside. I don't have a phone," said Adam. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

Police say social media activist Adam Deni is in good health while in detention.
