Motive for Attack of KNPI Chairman Haris Pertama Remains Unclear

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 – 20:36 GMT+7
The Jakarta Police have arrested three men for an alleged attack against KNPI chairman Haris Pertama / Credit: Fransiskus Adryanto Pratama, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Police are still investigating the motive behind the beating of Indonesian Youth National Committee (KNPI) chairman Haris Pertama in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Monday (21/2).

Three people have been arrested, namely MS, JT, and SS. There are two other alleged attackers on the run, namely H and I.

MS, JT, H, and I were the ones who allegedly beat up Haris. Meanwhile, SS was the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning in North Jakarta and Bekasi.

"Our team is still working to find the motive behind this," Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Senior Commissioner Tubagus Ade Hidayat said in Jakarta, Tuesday.

Tubagus said the case was immediately disclosed to the public in order to avoid speculation in the community.

Haris was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a restaurant in Central Jakarta, Monday (21/2) afternoon.

He immediately reported the incident to the Jakarta Police.

