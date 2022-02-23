Viral Video Shows PIM Visitor Being Pulled Out of Mall

english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA SELATAN - A video showing a man being forcibly pulled out of the Palembang Icon Mall (PIM), South Sumatra, went viral on social media, Tuesday (22/2).

The 1 minute and 60 second video was recorded by a woman, who then shouted for help.

"Kak, help, kak, help," said the woman.

In the video, it is seen that the man who was forcibly pulled out tried to save himself by running into the mall.

Some of the men then asked him to approach them immediately, but he refused.

"No kak, you're pulling him out. You can't do that," the woman added.

Not long after, some of the men pulled away towards the parking lot. The woman who recorded the video then protested to the mall security officers.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday (21/2).