Policemen Who Shot Dead Six FPI Members Face Six Years in Prison

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Two policemen, Brigadier Fikri Ramadhan and Second Inspector M. Yusmin Ohorella, are facing demands for six years in prison for the unlawful killing of six Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) members.

The demands were read out by the public prosecutor in a trial at the South Jakarta District Court, Tuesday (22/2).

Former FPI legal aid secretary Aziz Yanuar, who is the victims' attorney, said he did not fully agree with the trial process.

"It should have been resolved by a human rights court. That's the only thing we and the families of the victims want," said Aziz, Tuesday (22/2).

According to Aziz, law enforcers should have been aware of the various wounds on the victims' bodies. He argued the incident was clearly a gross human rights violation.

"The indictment submitted by the public prosecutor refutes the statement by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), which stated that the incident was not a gross human rights violation," he said. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 2 Polisi Penembak 6 Laskar FPI Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara, Aziz Yanuar Merespons Begini, Tegas