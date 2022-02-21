Four Siblings Burned to Death in North Sumatra

english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA UTARA - Four siblings were burned to death as they were trapped in their house when a fire broke out in Rondaman Dolok village, Portibi district, North Padang Lawas regency, North Sumatra.

The four victims were identified with the initials AR (15), DR (8), MR (4), and AR (8).

"The four victims were siblings," said Padang Bolak Police chief Adjutant Commissioner Zulfikar, Monday (21/2).

He said that the fire was first noticed by residents around the location when the fire had grown.

At that time, the four victims were inside the house, while their parents were outside.

Local residents then reported the incident to firefighters.

Because it was too difficult to enter the house, the lives of the four siblings could not be saved.

An initial investigation showed that the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the kitchen of the house. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Saat Kebakaran Terjadi 4 Kakak Beradik di Dalam Rumah, Ya Tuhan