Ten Houses Destroyed by Fire in Jambi, Six Fire Engines Deployed

jpnn.com, JAMBI - A total of 10 houses in West Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi, were burned to the ground on Monday (31/1) afternoon.

According to Tanjung Jabung Barat Fire Agency head Iswardi, the incident took place on Jalan Bahagia Ahmad Yani, Tungkal IV Kota village.

"We received a call from the community at 3.30 p.m. informing us that a fire had occurred," said Iswardi, Monday (31/1).

The fire broke out easily because the houses were made of plank material. In addition, the houses were also close to each other, so the fire spread quickly.

The local fire agency dispatched six fire engines to extinguish the fire.

The agency was assisted by community members, as well as military and police members.

Iswandi said the fire was extinguished in approximately two hours after the incident.

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit," said Iswardi.