JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Jakarta's Wisma UIC Catches Fire While Under Maintenance

Jakarta's Wisma UIC Catches Fire While Under Maintenance

Saturday, 12 February 2022 – 21:47 GMT+7
Jakarta's Wisma UIC Catches Fire While Under Maintenance - JPNN.com English
Firefighters extinguish a fire at the Wisma UIC on Jalan Gatot Subroto, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Saturday (12/2) morning / Credit: The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Wisma UIC on Jalan Gatot Subroto, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, caught fire on Saturday (12/2) morning.

According to the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency, the incident occurred at around 9.45 a.m.

"The fourth floor caught fire while it was under maintenance," said Prawito, the agency's official, in a written statement.

Also See:

He said that the incident began when maintenance workers were cutting iron for the concrete supports using a welding machine.

"Then, there was a spark that hit the ceiling," he said.

Prawito said the contractor employees tried to extinguish the fire but failed.

Also See:

"The fire spread to the surrounding areas," said Prawito.

There were no fatalities or injuries due to the incident.

The Wisma UIC on Jalan Gatot Subroto, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, caught fire on Saturday (12/2) morning.
TAGS   Wisma UIC Fire Under Maintenance Jakarta Building

RELATED NEWS