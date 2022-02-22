Fire Breaks Out at Karawang 'Pesantren', Kills Eight Students

english.jpnn.com, KARAWANG - Eight students were killed in a fire at the Miftahul Khoirot Pesantren (Islamic Boarding School) in Karawang regency, West Java.

The fire reportedly originated from an electric short circuit.

Karawang Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Aldi Subartono confirmed the incident on Monday (21/2).

Meanwhile, Karawang Police criminal investigation unit head Adjutant Commissioner Oelistha Wicaksono said that the victims were sleeping when the fire broke out.

Oelistha said the eight victims had been evacuated to the Karawang Hospital.

Of the eight victims, one person has not been identified.

The identified victims were aged 7 to 13 years.

On Monday afternoon, a fire also broke out at another pesantren, which was located in Manggungjaya village, Cilamaya Kulon district. (mcr27/mcr20/jpnn)

