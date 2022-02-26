3-Month-Old Baby Among Fire Victims in South Jakarta
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA SELATAN - A fire broke out in a resident's house on Jalan Tanah Radio Dalam 7, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta, Saturday (26/2) early morning.
An officer at the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency, Paryo, said the fire occurred at 00.03 a.m.
A total of 12 fire trucks and 50 firefighters were deployed.
"Three people were found dead," said Paryo in a written statement.
The three victims were a 37-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy, and a 3-month-old baby.
Paryo said the cause of the deadly fire was not yet known.
Also See:
"It is still under investigation by the authorities," said Paryo.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 50 minutes. (cr1/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 3 Orang Tewas saat Kebakaran Rumah di Jakarta Selatan, Innalillahi
