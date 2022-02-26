3-Month-Old Baby Among Fire Victims in South Jakarta

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA SELATAN - A fire broke out in a resident's house on Jalan Tanah Radio Dalam 7, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta, Saturday (26/2) early morning.

An officer at the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency, Paryo, said the fire occurred at 00.03 a.m.

A total of 12 fire trucks and 50 firefighters were deployed.

"Three people were found dead," said Paryo in a written statement.

The three victims were a 37-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy, and a 3-month-old baby.

Paryo said the cause of the deadly fire was not yet known.

"It is still under investigation by the authorities," said Paryo.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 50 minutes. (cr1/mcr20/jpnn)

