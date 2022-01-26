Passenger Ship on Samarinda-Parepare Route Catches Fire
jpnn.com, SAMARINDA - A passenger ship serving the Samarinda-Parepare route, KM Pantokrator, caught fire on Wednesday (26/1) morning.
The ship, which has a capacity of 1,850 passengers, caught fire while leaning against the port of Samarinda, East Kalimantan.
Ship captain Slamet Isyadi said that when the fire broke out, all passengers were immediately evacuated.
The fire was extinguished about an hour later.
"We are currently removing water from the ship to avoid tilt," said Slamet.
The fire allegedly started on the deck occupied by the crew, caused by an electric short circuit and cigarette butts.
The room burned was the VIP room with an area of nine square meters.
Due to the incident, the ship's departure was postponed while police are investigating the incident.
A passenger ship serving the Samarinda-Parepare route, KM Pantokrator, caught fire.
RELATED NEWS
- Policeman Gets Jail Time for Allegedly Raping Banjarmasin Student
- Aceh Woman Collapses While Receiving 100 Lashes for Zina
- One Policeman Shot in Residents Clash in Central Maluku
- Molotov Cocktail Thrown into Ketapang Regent Hall During Ceremony
- 27 Drug Users Caged, Families Reject Standardized Rehabilitation
- Police Investigate 11 Witnesses After Caged Drug Users Found