Suzuya Mall in Banda Aceh Catches Fire, Extinguished in 10 Hours
english.jpnn.com, BANDA ACEH - The whole building of Suzuya Mall, Banda Aceh, was burned down on Monday (4/4).
"The building and goods cannot be used anymore due to fire. The building must be completely renovated," said Banda Aceh Prevention and Rescue Agency head Nasri.
The fire at the shopping center, which is located on Jalan Teuku Umar, Gampong Setui, Baiturrahman district, Banda Aceh, occurred at around 11.30 a.m.
The fire started from a warehouse building, before spreading to other areas rapidly.
By midnight, all the rooms from the first to the third floor were burned down.
It took more than 10 hours for the authorities to extinguish the fire in the middle of the night.
According to Nasri, they managed to extinguish the fire at around 5 p.m., but the fire grew again at around 7.30 p.m. after the Muslims broke their fast.
The Banda Aceh Prevention and Rescue Agency deployed 19 firefighters and one watercannon to extinguish the fire.
