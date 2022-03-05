Pertamina Refinery in East Kalimantan Catches Fire

JPNN.com

Saturday, 05 March 2022 – 11:31 GMT+7
An oil refinery owned by Pertamina in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, caught fire / Credit: Antara

english.jpnn.com, BALIKPAPAN - Residents of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, were shocked by the burning of an oil refinery owned by Pertamina, Friday (4/3) afternoon.

The fire was quite large and could be seen from a distance. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Pertamina confirmed the incident, saying that the fire had been extinguished.

Balikpapan refinery area manager Ely Chandra said that the fire broke out at around 10.32 a.m. local time.

"[We] moved quickly to extinguish the fire and ensured that the Balikpapan refinery was in a safe condition and still operating," said Ely in a release received by JPNN.com.

Four fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the fire within half an hour.

Pertamina urged the public not to panic because the incident was still within the refinery perimeter. (mcr14/mcr20/jpnn)

