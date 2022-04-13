Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya Catches Fire
Wednesday, 13 April 2022 – 23:46 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, SURABAYA - The Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya, East Java, caught fire on Wednesday (13/4).
The mall is one of the largest shopping centers in the City of Heroes.
A Surabaya firefighter circulated on WhatsApp photos of the burning building on the top floor.
Other officials said that the incident occurred at 5.40 p.m., when residents were breaking their fast.
By 6 p.m., authorities were still struggling to extinguish the red rooster. (mcr12/mcr20/jpnn)
