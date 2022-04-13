JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya Catches Fire

Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya Catches Fire

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 – 23:46 GMT+7
Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya Catches Fire - JPNN.com English
The Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya caught fire / Credit: Doc. 112 Surabaya

english.jpnn.com, SURABAYA - The Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya, East Java, caught fire on Wednesday (13/4).

The mall is one of the largest shopping centers in the City of Heroes.

A Surabaya firefighter circulated on WhatsApp photos of the burning building on the top floor.

Also See:

Other officials said that the incident occurred at 5.40 p.m., when residents were breaking their fast.

By 6 p.m., authorities were still struggling to extinguish the red rooster. (mcr12/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Mal Tunjungan Plaza Surabaya Kebakaran, Api Membesar

The Tunjungan Plaza Mall in Surabaya, East Java, has caught fire.
TAGS   Tunjungan Plaza surabaya Fire east java Mall Fire

RELATED NEWS