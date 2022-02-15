Hundreds of Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Almost Expired
english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA UTARA - A total of 356,670 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in North Sumatra will expire on February 28.
This was revealed in a letter signed by North Sumatra Covid-19 task force secretary Arsyad Lubis.
The letter was addressed to the head of the Covid-19 task force in each regency and city in North Sumatra.
Some 86,040 doses of the vaccines are Moderna, while the rest are AstraZeneca.
In the letter, local task forces were asked to inject the vaccines as a booster dose to members of the military and police, government staff, state-owned enterprises' employees, and educators.
North Sumatra Covid-19 task force expert member Restuti Hidayani Saragih said that the vaccines were available not only in provincial warehouses, but also in regencies and cities.
Restuti said the doses piled up due to people's reluctance to be vaccinated or to get certain types of vaccines.
"This has affected not only the Health Agency and the civilian health sector but also the police and the military," Restuti told reporters, Monday (14/2). (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)
