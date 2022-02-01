Edy Mulyadi to Propose Suspension, Pretrial After Arrest

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - After being named a suspect over hate speech, Edy Mulyadi will fight against the legal decision made by the National Police criminal investigation unit.

The National Police named Edy a suspect over hate speech on Monday (31/1) afternoon. He was immediately arrested.

"We will apply for a suspension and pretrial," Edy's attorney, Juju Purwanto, told JPNN.com, Tuesday (1/2).

However, he did not specify when the plan will be carried out.

Edy has been under spotlight following a viral video of him calling the new capital city in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, a place for the disposal of the children of genies.

He was reported to three different police stations, namely the East Kalimantan Police, North Sulawesi Police, and West Kalimantan Police, for his remarks.

Edy was charged with both the ITE Law and the Criminal Code. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

