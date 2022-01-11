Ferdinand Hutahaean Named Suspect Over Hate Speech
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police criminal investigation unit officially named Ferdinand Hutahaean a suspect over hate speech on Monday (10/1) night.
Ferdinand was immediately detained by the police, said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan.
"Investigators obtained two pieces of evidence to raise the status of FH from a witness to a suspect in accordance with Article 184 of the Criminal Code," Ramadhan said, as quoted by Antara.
Before being named a suspect, Ferdinand was examined as a witness. Investigators examined a total of 17 witnesses and 21 expert witnesses.
Ferdinand will be detained for the next 20 days at the Central Jakarta Detention Center.
Ferdinand has been in hot water since he uploaded a controversial tweet on January 4, with many accusing him of committing blasphemy.
The hashtag #TangkapFerdinand (#ArrestFerdinand) was trending on Twitter. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
