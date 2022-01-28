Jordanian Man Allegedly Hits Airport Staff, Police Member in Bali

jpnn.com, BALI - A foreigner from Jordan allegedly hit two Ngurai Rai Airport staff members and one police officer in Bali, Tuesday (25/1).

Denpasar Police spokesman First Inspector I Ketut Sukadi said the incident had been resolved peacefully.

"The three people will not report the beating incident," he said in Denpasar, adding that Naji had apologized.

According to Sukadi, the Jordanian man was panicked because he could not fly to his home country to see his seriously ill mother.

Eight people, including the man and his wife, were about to fly to Jakarta with Lion Air.

"Feeling that there had been no incoming calls to the plane, [the man] asked Lion Air staff, who told him the plane had departed," Sukadi said.

According to Sukadi, the Jordanian man did not get a good explanation and became emotional, which led to the incident.

The incident was resolved through a mediation by the Airport Police. (antara/ket/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: WNA Yordania Pukul Petugas Bandara di Bali, Korban Minta Damai