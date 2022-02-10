'Warteg' Boss Allegedly Rapes, Threatens to Kill His Employee

english.jpnn.com, BEKASI - A man with the initials EW allegedly raped a woman, SYN (17), at a warteg (Tegal food stall) on Jalan Kasuari, North Cikarang, Bekasi regency, Sunday (6/2) morning.

Cikarang Police chief Commissioner Mustakim said the alleged perpetrator was the boss of the warteg, while the victim was his own employee.

He said the incident happened in the victim's bedroom.

Also See: Investigation into Rape of Disabled Girl Reportedly Terminated

The perpetrator covered the victim's face with a cloth, so the victim was helpless, Mustakim added.

In addition, EW also threatened to kill SYN if she shouted.

The victim then left the room and contacted her family members who lived not far from the warteg.

The victim's family and residents came to the warteg to confront the perpetrator.

"The perpetrator was about to commit suicide with a blade," said Mustakim in a written statement, Thursday (10/2).