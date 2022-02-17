Four Districts in Bekasi Submerged Due to Overflowing River
Thursday, 17 February 2022 – 18:55 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, BEKASI - Four sub-districts in the Bekasi, West Java, were submerged on Thursday (17/2).
Bekasi Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) task force head Karsono said that the flooding was caused by the overflowing Bekasi River, with the water delivered from Bogor.
According to Karsono, hundreds of families were affected.
"Eleven points in eight sub-districts were inundated," said Karsono in a written statement, Thursday (17/2).
The four districts that were flooded were Jatiasih, East Bekasi, South Bekasi, and North Bekasi. (cr1/mcr20/jpnn)
