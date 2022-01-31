Dozens of Students in Bekasi Exposed to Covid-19

jpnn.com, BEKASI - A total of 20 students and eight teachers in Bekasi have been exposed to Covid-19 amid offline learning.

Bekasi Education Agency head Inayatullah said the students exposed to Covid-19 were elementary and junior high school students.

"We have carried out tracing at the schools that were hit by Covid-19. All teachers were also traced," said Inayatullah, Monday (31/1).

Also See: Teacher in Buton Forces Students to Eat Garbage as Punishment

The tracing was done with the help of community heath centers (Puskesmas), Inayatullah added.

"Anyone exposed to Covid-19 will study at home, and we will be tracing the class so that it won't spread to the entire school," said Inayatullah.

Nevertheless, the Bekasi administration has not considered resuming online learning on this scale.

"We do distance learning for 14 days when the number of students or teachers exposed in one school reaches more than five percent," said Inayatullah. (cr1/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Puluhan Pelajar di Kota Bekasi Terpapar Covid-19, Disdik Belum Hentikan PTM