Man Allegedly Molests 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Bekasi

jpnn.com, BEKASI - A man with the initials FS (46) allegedly raped a 7-year-old autistic boy in the Duren Jaya area, Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday (11/1).

Bekasi Police chief Senior Commissioner Hengki said the alleged perpetrator lived near the victim's house.

The victim lived with his aunt. His mother worked abroad as a migrant worker, while her father had died.

After committing the crime, the perpetrator gave Rp 15,000 to the victim, Hengki said at the Bekasi Police Headquarters, Monday (17/1).

The perpetrator asked the victim not to tell anyone about the incident.

However, the victim told his aunt, who then reported it to the police.

The police arrested the perpetrator on Sunday (16/1).

"This is the first time the suspect has done this," said Hengki.