JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Man Allegedly Molests 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Bekasi

Man Allegedly Molests 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Bekasi

Monday, 17 January 2022 – 22:14 GMT+7
Man Allegedly Molests 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Bekasi - JPNN.com English
FS (center) was arrested for allegedly molesting an autistic boy in Bekasi / Credit: Dean Pahrevi, JPNN

jpnn.com, BEKASI - A man with the initials FS (46) allegedly raped a 7-year-old autistic boy in the Duren Jaya area, Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday (11/1).

Bekasi Police chief Senior Commissioner Hengki said the alleged perpetrator lived near the victim's house.

The victim lived with his aunt. His mother worked abroad as a migrant worker, while her father had died.

Also See:

After committing the crime, the perpetrator gave Rp 15,000 to the victim, Hengki said at the Bekasi Police Headquarters, Monday (17/1).

The perpetrator asked the victim not to tell anyone about the incident.

However, the victim told his aunt, who then reported it to the police.

Also See:

The police arrested the perpetrator on Sunday (16/1).

"This is the first time the suspect has done this," said Hengki.

A man allegedly raped a 7-year-old autistic boy in the Duren Jaya area, Bekasi.
TAGS   7-Year-Old Autistic Boy Bekasi Rape

RELATED NEWS