Boyolali Woman Might Have Wrongly Accused Rape: Police

jpnn.com, JAWA TENGAH - A woman from Simo, Boyolali, identified with the initial R (28), might have wrongly accused a man of rape at a hotel in Semarang, Central Java, the police said.

Central Java Police general crime director Senior Commissioner Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro said that investigators did not find any evidence pointing to rape.

This was confirmed by the statement of the complainant to the investigators. R, who is the wife of a prisoner in a gambling case, admitted that she had had sexual intercourse with the man at a hotel.

"This confession is in contrast to what she initially reported to the police. She previously stated that she had received death threats and so on. There was none," Djuhandani said in Semarang.

Previously, R's report on the rape case resulted in the removal of Boyolali Police criminal investigation head Adjutant Commissioner Eko Marudin for allegedly committing verbal abuse against R when she filed the case at the Boyolali Police Headquarters.

Surveillance cameras and statements made by a number of witnesses also indicated that no rape had taken place.

"We have examined about four witnesses, especially hotel guards. From their statements, there was no indication of an element of coercion," he said.

Nevertheless, investigators continue to collect evidence and take into consideration the victim's body checks.