Investigation into Rape of Disabled Girl Reportedly Terminated

english.jpnn.com, SERANG - Banten Police chief Inspector General Rudy Heriyanto has condemned Serang Police investigators for stopping the investigation into the rape of a disabled girl.

He ensured that the investigators in charge of the case would be given strict sanctions for violating code of ethics of the National Police.

Banten Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Shinto Silitonga said that the investigators handling the case were currently being investigated by the professional development and security division.

"The investigators are still undergoing examinations for violating the police's professional code of ethics," Shinto said, Sunday (6/2).

Shinto said that if found guilty, the investigators must apologize verbally before the National Police professional code of ethics (KKEP) session and/or in writing to the leadership of the police and the aggrieved party.

In addition, violators are required to take part in the training of personality, psychology, religion, and professional knowledge for at least one month.

"Violators can also be demoted to different positions for at least one year," Shinto said. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

