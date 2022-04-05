Accused Rapist Herry Wirawan Sentenced to Death

english.jpnn.com, BANDUNG - The Bandung High Court has granted the death sentence for the accused rapist of 13 female students, Herry Wirawan.

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) stated that it respected the decision of the panel of judges.

AGO's legal information center head, Ketut Sumedana, said that the decision had accommodated all the demands and considerations of the prosecutor.

"We institutionally respect the court's decision," said Ketut in Jakarta, Monday (4/4).

In addition to the death sentence, Herry is also required to pay restitution of more than Rp 300 million.

The verdict annulled the Bandung District Court's decision, which previously freed Herry from paying compensation to the victims.

Herry was previously sentenced to life in prison by the Bandung District Court.

The new verdict also dismissed a number of other demands, such as demands for castration, restitution, and confiscation of assets. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

