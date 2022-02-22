Appeal Filed Demanding Herry Wirawan Sentenced to Death

english.jpnn.com, BANDUNG - Prosecutors have decided to appeal the verdict of the Bandung District Court against rape convict Herry Wirawan.

Herry was found guilty of raping 13 female students and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Prosecutor Asep N. Mulyana said Herry Wirawan's had committed serious crimes with a large number of victims.

"We remain consistent that our demand is the death penalty," said Asep, Tuesday (22/2).

Asep said the appeal had been submitted to the Bandung District Court on Monday (21/2).

He said the appeal was aimed at obtaining justice for the victims.

The victims' attorney previously expressed disappointment with the court's decision.

The panel of judges did not grant the prosecutor's demand that Herry be sentenced to death or chemical castration. (ant/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

