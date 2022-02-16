Herry Wirawan's Victims Want Him to Get Death Sentence: Attorney

english.jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - The families of Herry Wirawan's rape victims are disappointed with the sentence handed down to the perpetrator, attorney Yudi Kurnia has said.

Herry was recently sentenced to life in prison for the rape of 13 female students.

According to Yudi, the sentence was not commensurate with the psychological impact on the victims and the tarnished reputation of the victims' families.

"As soon as I learned about the life sentence, I informed the victims' families. They were angry. Some were crying. They really didn't accept it," he said in Bandung, West Java, Wednesday (16/2).

Yudi said he had promised the victims' families that Herry would get the sentence he deserved, which was a death sentence.

"Because there was more than one victim. They really expected that [sentence]," said Yudi.

For that, Yudi encouraged the prosecutor's office to file an appeal and get Herry the maximum sentence according to the prosecutor's demands previously. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

