Rape Convict Herry Wirawan Free from Castration Sentence

english.jpnn.com, BANDUNG - Herry Wirawan, who was found guilty of raping 13 female students, is free from chemical castration.

The Bandung District Court in West Java sentenced Herry to life in prison.

"If a defendant is sentenced to death or life imprisonment, chemical castration is not possible," said Chief Justice Yohanes Purnomo at the Bandung District Court, Tuesday (15/2).

According to Yohanes, this policy is based on Article 67 of the Criminal Code.

Herry was found guilty of raping 13 female students, and the convict, according to the judge, did not object to the statements made by the victims.

Herry violated the Child Protection Law in conjunction with the Criminal Code. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

