Government Raises PPKM Status in Greater Jakarta to Level 3

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The government has raised the public activity restrictions (PPKM) status in Greater Jakarta to level 3, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said.

Besides Jakarta, the government has also raised the PPKM status in other areas, including Yogyakarta, Bali, and Greater Bandung.

"Greater Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Bali, and Greater Bandung will go to level 3," said Luhut at a press conference, Monday (7/2).

According to Luhut, this step is taken due to the high number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the low number of tracing activities.

"Bali's increase to PPKM level 3 is also triggered by increased hospitalization," Luhut added.

He emphasized that the Omicron variant spread faster, so the number of cases would continue to rise.

The government seeks to increase the capacity of health facilities, including converting the use of hospital beds.

Luhut said that 357 patients had died since Omicron was first detected in Indonesia, 42 percent of whom had comorbidities.