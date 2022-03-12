Luhut Says Indonesians Not Interested in 2024 Election

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said that data shows the Indonesian people are not interested in the 2024 general election.

Luhut stated that the people did not want politics to create divisions like in 2019.

Instead, the Golkar Party politician claimed, many people wanted economic affairs to be given more attention by the Jokowi administration.

"If you are in the lower middle class, basically you want it to be calm, you talk about the economy, and you don't want it to be like what happened," said Luhut in an interview broadcast on Deddy Corbuzier's YouTube account.

Luhut said that the people did not want the Rp 110 trillion budget to be wasted in the 2024 election, especially considering the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the people who were not interested in the 2024 election came from several political parties.

"Well, this is a niche. These people are in the Democratic Party, some are in the Gerindra Party, some are in PDI-P, some are in PKB, as well as Golkar," said Luhut. (ast/mcr20/jpnn)

