Haris, Fatia Should Be Rewarded Instead of Punished: Attorney

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The legal team of Lokataru Director Haris Azhar and KontraS Coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti considered that it was inappropriate for the police to place their two clients on trial for exposing a potential scandal.

Haris and Fatia are suspects over alleged defamation against Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Haris and Fatia's attorney, Nurkholis Hidayat, said that his two clients should have been rewarded with Rp 100 million for trying to uncover an alleged crime in Papua.

"Pak Jokowi has a Presidential Regulation. People who reveal a scandal about an economic crime are entitled to a Rp 100 million reward, not imprisonment," said Nurkholis, Monday (21/3) night.

Nurkholis claimed that Haris and Fatia had conducted research regarding the alleged involvement of Luhut when he was still serving as acting Energy and Mineral Resources Minister.

"If a citizen reports an economic scandal, corruption, or gratification, it must be investigated," said Nurkholis.

Nurkholis challenged the police to use their authority to conduct a reverse investigation into the material reported by Haris instead.

"We will see if the police are balanced, fair, and non-discriminatory," said Nurkholis.