Indonesia Resumes International Flights to Bali Despite Covid-19

english.jpnn.com, BALI - Indonesia was set to resume international flights to Bali for non-Indonesian migrant workers on Friday (4/2) despite the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 task force stated that the number of Covid-19 transmission on Friday was 32,211, adding to 140,254 active cases.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said reopening of Bali was to revive the island's tourism and economy.

"The reopening will be carried out in stages," said Luhut in a statement received on Saturday (5/2).

Luhut emphasized that tourists arriving in Bali were required to quarantine, in accordance with Circular Number 4/2022 issued by the Covid-19 task force.

"I want all parties to strictly comply with the health protocols regulated by the Covid-19 task force because all of it will be meaningless if we are not disciplined," said Luhut.

Luhut said that according to President Joko Widodo's direction, all policies had been carefully thought, especially considering that the number of imported cases had been far less than local transmissions.

"We will continue to monitor the movements on a daily basis, but I hope that this policy can really help the Balinese people as long as we are all disciplined," said Luhut. (mcr10/mcr20/jpnn)

