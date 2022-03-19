Haris Azhar, Fatia Maulidiyanti Named Suspects Over Defamation

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The alleged defamation case reported by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has entered a new phase.

The reported parties, Lokataru Director Haris Azhar and KontraS Coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti, have been named suspects.

This was confirmed by Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan on Saturday (19/3).

Zulpan said that both of them would be examined on Monday (21/3).

Previously, Luhut reported Haris and Fatia over a video titled "There is Lord Luhut Behind the Economic Relations with Intan Jaya's Military Ops", which was uploaded on Haris' YouTube account.

The video discusses reports from a number of organizations, including KontraS, about the alleged involvement of military officials or retired military personnel behind gold mine plans that exploit Intan Jaya, Papua. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Babak Baru Laporan Luhut Binsar, Haris Azhar & Fatia KontraS Jadi Tersangka