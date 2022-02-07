Vendor Fined 10 times Bigger Than Mall Over Covid-19 Violations
english.jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - A vendor selling porridge has allegedly paid a fine 10 times bigger than that paid by a mall over Covid-19 health protocol violations.
Last year, a porridge maker was fined Rp 5 million, subsidiary to five days in prison, by the Tasikmalaya District Court for violating dine-in rules during the public activity restrictions (PPKM).
The sentence was carried out based on the West Java Provincial Regulation Number 5/2021 concerning amendments to the West Java Provincial Regulation Number 13/2018 regarding peace, public order, and community protection.
Based on the regulation, the vendor could receive a maximum imprisonment of 3 months or a fine of Rp 5 million to Rp 50 million.
Meanwhile, a mall manager was fined Rp 500,000 recently for allowing crowds inside the mall.
The Citylink Festival Mall held a Chinese New Year celebration on February 1, when visitors gathered to watch a lion dance performance.
The sentence against the mall was made based on the Mayor Regulation Number 2/2022, carrying a maximum penalty of Rp 500,000.
House member Dedi Mulyadi said he was disappointed because the sanctions against violators of health protocols were unfair for small people.
