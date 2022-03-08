Covid-19 Test No More Required for Domestic Travel: Luhut

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The government has now removed Covid-19 testing as a condition for domestic travel.

This was conveyed by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

"Domestic travelers who have carried out the second and complete dose of vaccination no longer need to show evidence of negative antigen and PCR tests," Luhut said at a press conference, Monday (7/3).

This provision applies to travelers using land, sea, and air transportation.

Luhut emphasized that domestic travel requirements would be included in a ministry regulation that would be issued in the near future.

He encouraged the public to vaccinate against Covid-19 as an effort to end the pandemic. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

