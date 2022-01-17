Omicron to Peak in February and March, Luhut Predicts
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan has predicted that the peak of Omicron in the country will occur in February and March this year.
The prediction was a reflection of what happened in the United Kingdom and South Africa, he added.
"The peak of the Omicron wave is expected to occur in mid-February to early March," Luhut said after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo, Sunday (16/1).
Luhut said that the UK and South Africa had passed the peak of Omicron as of today.
On the other hand, he said, Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and the Philippines were still experiencing a fairly high increase.
Luhut said the government would take various mitigation steps to suppress the increase in Omicron cases sot that it would not burden the existing health system.
"Various steps taken are enforcement of health protocols and acceleration of vaccination, which are very important, and we will make tightening mobility the last option," said Luhut. (tan/fat/mcr20/jpnn)
