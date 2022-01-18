Police Examine Haris Azhar, Fatia Maulidiyanti Over YouTube Video

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police summoned Lokataru Director Haris Azhar and KontraS Coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti on Tuesday (18/1) over a report filed by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

KontraS member Rivanlee Anandar said that several police officers visited Haris and Fatia at their respective residences, wanting to take them to the Jakarta Police Headquarters for examination.

"They refused and chose to go by themselves this afternoon," Rivanlee told JPNN.com.

Previously, Luhut reported Haris and Fatia over a video titled "There is Lord Luhut Behind the Economic Relations with Intan Jaya's Military Ops", which was uploaded on Haris' YouTube account.

The video discusses reports from a number of organizations, including KontraS, about the alleged involvement of military officials or retired military personnel behind gold mine plans that exploit Intan Jaya, Papua.

The Jakarta Police planned a mediation meeting on November 15 last year, but Haris and Fatia were absent.

On that occasion, Luhut emphasized that it was better for them to meet in court. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Haris Azhar & Fatia KontraS Dikabarkan Dijemput Polisi, Ada Apa?