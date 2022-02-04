Toddler with Two Genitals Struggles to Get Medical Help
english.jpnn.com, SURABAYA - A toddler in Tandes district, Surabaya, East Java, named Laila Fitriyah has had two genitals since birth.
The 1.5 year old baby has not undergone a surgery due to malnutrition.
Laila's father, Surahman, said Laila was born with a female genitalia.
However, when she was being bathed, the doctor suddenly noticed that Laila had two genitals.
"She was referred to dr Soetomo General Hospital," said Surahman, Wednesday (2/2) night.
At the hospital, the doctor told Laila's family that she could undergo surgery but must be healthy and gain weight first.
Laila had a blood test, which showed her condition was normal. She stayed one night and was allowed to go home the next day.
However, one month later, the baby's health decreased.
