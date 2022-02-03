Jakarta to Implement Blended Learning Following Covid-19 Concerns

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta administration will start implementing blended learning on Friday (4/2) following concerns over Covid-19 transmission among students during the full offline learning.

This new policy is on the discretion of several ministries, namely the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment; the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry; the Home Affairs Ministry; the Health Ministry; and the Religious Affairs Ministry.

"Insya Allah [God willing], it will commence tomorrow," said Jakarta Education Agency spokesman Taga Radja Gah, Wednesday (3/2).

Taga said that with the implementation of blended learning, students would attend both online learning at home and face-to-face learning at school.

The distribution of students will be left to the schools in coordination with parents.

"Each school will communicate with parents to see who wants their children to come [physically]. They have the freedom of choice," Taga said.

Schools will know who participates in each type of learning through a form distributed to students.

Taga appealed to schools not to force children to attend offline learning at school.