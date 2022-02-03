Horns of Dilemma: Jokowi Wants to Evaluate Offline Learning

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta administration will evaluate the implementation of face-to-face learning at the request of President Joko Widodo amid recent reports of Covid-19 transmission among students.

The Jakarta Education Agency said the implementation of offline learning during the pandemic was like on the horns of a dilemma.

The agency's spokesperson, Taga Radjagah, said some people wanted to eliminate offline learning due to the rise of Covid-19 cases, but some others wanted it to be continued.

"The wish of the community contradicts the ministerial decree," said Taga, Wednesday (2/2).

According to him, Jakarta's policy could also collide with the ministerial decree concerning guidelines for the implementation of learning amid Covid-19.

In the ministerial decree, it is stated that regions implementing public activity restrictions (PPKM) level 1 or 2 can run full offline learning.

Therefore, Taga said, if the central government recommended that distance learning be reinstated, there must be a new regulation so that all regions could follow suit.

Previously, President Jokowi asked the implementation of offline learning in Jakarta, Banten, and West Java to be evaluated. (mcr4/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Jokowi Minta PTM Dievaluasi, Disdik DKI: Ini Simalakama