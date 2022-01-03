Jakarta Resumes Offline Classes After Vaccination Exceeds Target

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said the capital city resumed full face-to-face learning starting Monday (3/1).

According to Riza, the decision was made after the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Jakarta exceeded the target.

"Starting today, we implement full face-to-face learning. Of course, this is not easy for all of us. However, we are grateful that the vaccination coverage in Jakarta have reached more than 120 percent," said Riza at the City Hall, Monday afternoon.

The former House member said the declining number of Covid-19 cases was also a factor in making the decision.

"Support from health personnel and facilities is high and maintained. So, it's natural for us to take courage," he said.

According to him, the policy has been implemented in 10,429 schools or 97.2 percent of total.

To prevent the emergence of new clusters of Covid-19, Ariza asked all educators to supervise the implementation of health protocols in the school environment.

He also asked parents to monitor their children closely. (mcr4/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

