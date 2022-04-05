Unud Implements Full Offline Learning as Covid-19 Cases Decline

english.jpnn.com, BALI - As Covid-19 cases are slowing down in Bali, the Bali administration has re-imposed 100 percent face-to-face learning for all levels of education.

The Udayana University (Unud), the oldest and largest campus in Bali, has taken the policy.

However, it requires a complete Covid-19 vaccination for teaching staff and students.

"In order to implement the face-to-face learning policy, lecturers, education staff, and students are required to receive complete doses of Covid-19 vaccine," said Unud Chancellor I Nyoman Gde Antara.

According to Nyoman, offline learning activities have taken place since April 1.

If a case of Covid-19 is confirmed, learning activities can be temporarily suspended until conditions are safe.

For foreign tourism students involving in the GoBali program, the university offers both offline and online learning.

There are 40 students from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Austria that are pursuing undergraduate and master's programs. Of the 40 students, 24 of them take part in the program offline, while 16 others go online. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)

