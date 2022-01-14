10 Schools in Jakarta Exposed to Covid-19, Stop Offline Learning
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Ten schools in capital city Jakarta have terminated full offline learning after being exposed to Covid-19, according to Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria.
At least 12 students and two teachers of the schools were confirmed to have contracted the virus.
Riza said the schools would be closed for five days and implement distance learning.
The Gerindra politician confirmed that there had been no Omicron variant confirmed among the Covid-19 cases found in the schools.
"We have not received any reports that these schools have Omicron. Hopefully, they don't," he said at City Hall, Thursday (13/1).
Nevertheless, the city administration has not decide on whether to stop the full offline learning policy.
"There is no urgency to close schools yet. We are still monitoring, making sure everything goes better," said Riza. (mcr4/fat/mcr20/jpnn)
