Student Demonstration in Jakarta Ends in Chaos
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A demonstration involving student executive boards from various universities ended in chaos in front of the House of Representatives headquarters, Monday (11/4).
After House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad welcomed the students, the students planned to disband themselves but were blocked by various parties such as online drivers and housewives, who demanded that the students continue to make speeches.
Clashes occurred among them. The situation was out of control.
Prior to the clashes, the mass burned tires. Police members who tried to extinguish the fire were pelted with stones.
The police finally dispelled the mass by firing tear gas.
The demonstration was meant to reject the postponement of the 2024 election and the extension of the president's term of office. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)
