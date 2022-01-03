Persikabo Player Dies in Car Accident in Banyuwangi

jpnn.com, BANYUWANGI - Raychan Adji, a young player of Persikabo 1973, an Indonesian professional soccer club based in Bogor, West Java, has died in a car accident.

His driver, Amirulloh, was also killed in the tragic accident in Banyuwangi, East Java.

Raychan and his teammate, Bintang Yudha, were traveling to Bali when the accident happened.

Persikabo media officer Nandang Permana Sidik has confirmed the information.

"They were riding the team's operational car. There were three people. Two died, the driver and Raychan," said Nandang via text message, Monday (3/1).

The chronology of the accident remains unclear.

Bintang reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Persikabo's management team has arrived in Banyuwangi to help evacuate the victims.