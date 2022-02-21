Teen Killed After Crashing into Plant Pot at Jatingaleh Flyover

english.jpnn.com, SEMARANG - Zuhdiyyah Zidan Alsyafiq (18) was killed after crashing into a plant pot at Jatingaleh flyover, Semarang, Central Java, Sunday (20/2) at around 5.30 p.m.

The victim was a resident of Purwodadi village, Tembarak district, Temanggung regency, Central Java.

Semarang Police traffic head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Sigit told JPNN.com on Monday (21/2) that the motorcycle Zuhdiyyah was driving allegedly lost control, which led to the fatal incident.

Another motorcyclist, Imam Ahmad Kustanto (17), to whom Zuhdiyyah was driving too close, was also affected and injured due to the incident.

Sigit said Imam was a student from West Ungaran, Semarang.

Both Zuhdiyyah and Imam did not have a driver's license.

"[Zuhdiyyah] suffered from a head injury and died at the scene," said Sigit, adding that the victim's body had been taken to dr. Kariadi Hospital in Semarang.

Meanwhile, Imam had a minor head injury and was rushed to the Banyumanik Hospital for treatment. (mcr5/mcr20/jpnn)

