General Dudung's Entourage Has Accident in Papua, One Dies

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 – 23:35 GMT+7
Illustration of a convoy of military vehicles / Credit: ANTARA, REUTERS, Ari Jalal, aa

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman's entourage experienced an accident in Merauke regency, Papua, Tuesday (12/4). One military person reportedly died.

"It's true that there has been a car accident during the visit of the Army Chief of Staff to review soldiers at the Battalion 123/RW in Sota, Merauke," said Army spokesman Brigadier General Tatang Subarna in a press release.

The one-star general revealed that the officer killed in the accident was identified as Second Lieutenant I Kadek Suhardiyana.

In addition, three media crew members were injured.

"The victims have been evacuated to the Naval Hospital in Merauke," Tatang said.

According to Tatang, the military is still investigating the cause of the accident. However, Tatang suspected that it was a single accident.

"It is suspected that the driver fell asleep, so he got off the road. When he tried to get back on the road, the car lost its balance and rolled over," he said. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

