Train Hits Car in Probolinggo, Four Killed
jpnn.com, PROBOLINGGO - The Logawa train on the Purwokerto-Jember route crashed into an Innova car on an unguarded direct crossing in Bayeman village, Probolinggo regency, East Java, Thursday (13/1) afternoon.
As a result, four people in the car were killed.
The train company's public relations manager in Jember, Tohari, said the incident occurred at 04.30 p.m.
They received a report from the Logawa train driver.
After the collision, the Logawa train driver continued his journey to Probolinggo station at a limited speed.
"The car that was hit is still on the railway track. Officers will tow the car so that the next train can pass," the manager said.
Head of facilities at the Probolinggo station has carried out an inspection.
Tohari urged road users to obey the existing signs and be more vigilant when on railroad crossings, especially the unguarded ones.
