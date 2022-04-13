Vanessa Angel's Driver Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Tubagus Joddy, the driver of Vanessa Angel and Febri Ardiansyah when they had an accident on the Jombang toll road last year, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Tubagus is suspected of driving the car in a drowsy state, which resulted in a single accident that killed Vanessa and Febri.

Febri's father, Faisal, is relieved to know that Tubagus gets jail time.

He hoped that Tubagus realized his negligence.

"I don't demand anything. The important thing is that he realizes his mistake, his negligence," said Faisal in a show on YouTube, Tuesday (12/4).

The textile entrepreneur then advised Tubagus to pray for the late couple.

"Pray for my son, pray for my daughter-in-law," said Faisal. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ini Pesan Haji Faisal Setelah Tubagus Joddy Divonis 5 Tahun Penjara