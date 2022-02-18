Four Novi Amelia's Controversies Before Her Death

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Before the alleged suicide of Novi Amelia, the adult magazine star from Medan had reaped a number of controversies.

Novi died after falling from the Kalibata City Apartment, South Jakarta, on Wednesday (16/2).

Two security officers captured Novi sitting in the window on the eighth floor of the apartment moments before her death.

1. Accident

Novi was involved in an accident that attracted a lot of public attention.

She hit seven people while drunk driving.

She was only wearing underwear when the accident occurred in the Tamansari area, West Jakarta, in October 2012.

After the incident, she was sentenced to six months in prison and one year probation.