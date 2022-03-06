Two Killed After Passenger Snatches Steering Wheel from Bus Driver

english.jpnn.com, JAWA TIMUR - At least two people died in the deadly crash of a pilgrim group bus on the Dupak Surabaya toll road heading towards Waru Sidoarjo, Saturday (5/3) morning.

In addition, two people suffered serious injuries and four others suffered minor injuries.

East Java highway patrol head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Dwi Sumrahadi said the two killed victims were the bus driver and the driver of a truck the bus hit. Six people injured were on the bus.

"It happened at around 11.45 a.m. The evacuation has completed," said Dwi, as reported by jatim.jpnn.com.

The police have identitied the bus driver as Tatang Haryana, a resident of Mengger Girang, Bandung, West Java.

Dwi said that the accident occurred after a passenger named Burniat grabbed the steering wheel from Tatang and swerved into the opposite lane.

Unexpectedly, the bus hit a diesel colt truck, causing both drivers died at the scene.

"It is suspected that the passenger was depressed. However, it is still being investigated," said Dwi.